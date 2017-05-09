Four people dead, one in critical condition after two-car crash in Highland

Four people were killed Monday in a collision involving two vehicles at a San Bernardino County intersection, authorities said.

The deadly crash occurred about 2:24 p.m. when an Acura TL and a Ford Taurus collided at Palm Avenue and Cypress Street in Highland, according the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The Ford rolled onto its roof and burst into flames. Three people inside died at the scene, authorities said, and a fourth who was transported to a hospital for burns died hours later.

One of the four who were killed was a child, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s San Bernardino Unit.

The driver of the Acura suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Sheriff’s Department’s is investigating the crash.

