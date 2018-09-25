Overturned semi-truck that caught fire closes northbound lanes of 101 Freeway in Camarillo

An overturned semi-truck that caught fire has forced the closure of all northbound lanes on a portion of the 101 Freeway in Camarillo early Tuesday.
The crash was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Lewis Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver was able to get out of the truck following the crash. It is not clear whether the driver was injured. No other vehicles were involved, according to the CHP.
The lanes are expected to reopen about 9 a.m.