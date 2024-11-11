Decomposed body discovered along the 101 Freeway near Hollywood Hills

A decomposing body was discovered inside a gap where a light pole sits next to the 101 Freeway early Monday.

The decomposing body of a man was discovered early Monday between two concrete pillars along the 101 Freeway, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at 1:21 a.m. to a report of a dead body tucked near a light pole along the southbound section of the 101 Freeway north of Mulholland Drive, according to the agency.

Investigators are trying to determine the man’s identity, how he died and how his body ended up along the freeway. It is not clear whether the man died at the location or died elsewhere and was dumped near the freeway.

Officials said the body was “decomposed,” but could not specify how long the person had been dead.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office at (323) 343-0732.