Three people in disabled pickup truck killed in crash on 91 Freeway in Buena Park

Three people in a disabled pickup truck were killed Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer truck on the 91 Freeway in Buena Park, authorities said.

The pickup truck was stopped on the freeway after being involved in a previous collision when it was struck by the tractor trailer truck shortly before 4 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Duane Graham said.

The collision occurred on the eastbound side of the freeway near Valley View Street during rainy conditions. All three adult occupants in the pick-up truck died and there was no immediate information about their identities.

The driver of the tractor trailer truck remained at the scene, Graham said.

The eastbound freeway was closed for several hours as emergency crews responded to the scene. As of 7:30 a.m., one lane was open to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It was still too early to determine if rain played a factor, Graham said.