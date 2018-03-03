Garden Grove police fatally shoot man wanted for probation violation

A 31-year-old man wanted for violating his probation was shot and killed by Garden Grove police officers when they confronted him in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Santa Ana, authorities said Saturday.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday as police were conducting surveillance of the man, said Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the convenience store in the 1700 block of East Dyer Road, Whitney said.
The man was wanted on a no-bail warrant for violation of his probation, Whitney said.
His name was not released.
Authorities made contact with the man in his vehicle in the parking lot, which is when the shooting occurred, Whitney said. It wasn't clear what prompted the shooting.
The man was shot multiple times and authorities immediately rendered first aid, Whitney said. He was taken to a local trauma center, where he died early Saturday morning.
No officers were hurt, Whitney said.
The Orange County district attorney's office and the Santa Ana Police Department were investigating the shooting, Whitney said.