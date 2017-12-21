Man arrested in Gardena road rage incident that left motorcyclist dead

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon when he was intentionally struck by a car in a road rage attack in Gardena, authorities said.
A dispute between the driver of a sedan and the motorcyclist escalated when the pair collided in the roadway, causing both to veer into a storefront on Western Avenue, according to the Gardena Police Department.
Paramedics took the motorcyclist to the hospital, where he died. Police identified him as Jaylen Ramon Bell Maxwell, a resident of Los Angeles.
The sedan driver, 24-year-old Oscar Villa of Hawthorne, was arrested on suspicion of murder. It’s unclear what led to the argument.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Gardena Police Det. David Choi at (310) 217-9635.
