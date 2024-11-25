Person of interest identified in possible L.A. road rage hit-and-run that killed teen bicyclist

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who allegedly killed a 16-year-old bicyclist at Exposition Park on Friday. The incident started just before 4:30 p.m. while around 40 bicyclists rode south on Figueroa Street, a little north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. CHP investigators said an altercation happened between the riders and a driver in a sedan.

Two cars believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run were seized by police at a Los Angeles home Saturday, the CHP announced in a news release.

The series of events began Friday when police responded to a hit-and-run crash in a BMO Stadium parking lot around 4:30 p.m., according to authorities. Police who arrived on the scene learned there was some type of argument between a group of about 40 bicyclists and a blue BMW on Figueroa Street, north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to authorities.

The driver of a black Honda followed one of the bicyclists into the parking lot on Exposition Park property. That’s when the driver fatally crashed into the boy, authorities said. The teen’s name has not been released.

The driver then drove away, according to police.

On Saturday, investigators served a search warrant at a Los Angeles home and seized a blue 2021 BMW sedan and a black 2018 Honda Accord. During their investigation, police identified a 28-year-old man as a person of interest who is believed to be the driver of the Honda that struck the teenager, the CHP said.

According to the news release, “The CHP continues its investigation and asks the driver responsible to turn himself in to authorities.”

“On behalf of the CHP, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones mourning this tragic loss during the holidays,” CHP Chief Chris Margaris said in a statement. “We stand with you in this time of grief and are actively working to bring the person responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact CHP detectives at (323) 644-9550 during normal business hours or the Los Angeles Communication Center at (323) 259-3200 after hours.

