16-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in possible road rage hit-and-run in Exposition Park, authorities say

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who allegedly killed a 16-year-old bicyclist during a road rage incident at Exposition Park on Friday. The apparent road rage incident started just before 4:30 p.m. while around 40 bicyclists rode south on Figueroa Street, a little north of Martin Luther King Boulevard. CHP investigators said an altercation happened between the riders and a driver in a sedan.

A 16-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by the driver of a sedan Friday afternoon in Exposition Park in a potential case of road rage, authorities said.

The driver fled the scene after the incident, which took place in a parking lot of BMO Stadium in the park near downtown Los Angeles shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to authorities.

About 40 bicyclists were pedaling south on Figueroa Street, just north of Martin Luther King Boulevard, when an altercation took place between the group and the driver of the sedan, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dan Keene told reporters at the scene. The driver then followed the group through an opening in a fence and into the stadium parking lot, where he allegedly struck the victim, Keene said.

Advertisement

No arrest had been reported as of Saturday afternoon, and a description of the driver and vehicle wasn’t available.

Keene said the incident never should have happened and urged the driver to come back and speak with investigators. “No parent should have to go through that,” he said.

City News Service contributed to this report.