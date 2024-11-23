16-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in possible road rage hit-and-run in Exposition Park, authorities say
A 16-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by the driver of a sedan Friday afternoon in Exposition Park in a potential case of road rage, authorities said.
The driver fled the scene after the incident, which took place in a parking lot of BMO Stadium in the park near downtown Los Angeles shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to authorities.
About 40 bicyclists were pedaling south on Figueroa Street, just north of Martin Luther King Boulevard, when an altercation took place between the group and the driver of the sedan, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dan Keene told reporters at the scene. The driver then followed the group through an opening in a fence and into the stadium parking lot, where he allegedly struck the victim, Keene said.
No arrest had been reported as of Saturday afternoon, and a description of the driver and vehicle wasn’t available.
Keene said the incident never should have happened and urged the driver to come back and speak with investigators. “No parent should have to go through that,” he said.
City News Service contributed to this report.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.