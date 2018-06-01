Portions of search warrants in Golden State Killer case unsealed by Sacramento County judge

The documents provide the public’s first glimpse into the case detectives built against DeAngelo, the former police officer accused of terrorizing communities across California in the 1970s and ’80s. During that time, he is believed to have been behind at least 12 killings, dozens of rapes and more than 100 burglaries. The names and other identifying information for at least 75 surviving victims, witnesses and detectives included in the warrant were redacted, along with details of previously suspected rapes.