Grandmother accused of fatally stabbing granddaughter has been captured

A grandmother wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of her 18-month-old granddaughter and the wounding of her daughter and grandchild Monday in Colton has been captured, police said Tuesday.

Nicole Darrington Clark was captured Tuesday morning and is in custody, a police dispatcher confirmed to The Times. Details were not immediately available but would be released later in the day, the dispatcher said.

According to police, Darrington Clark stabbed her daughter and grandchildren just after 9 a.m. inside the family’s apartment in the 1400 block of Santo Antonio Drive.

The daughter told authorities that her mother had stabbed her and the grandchildren, said Colton Police Cpl. Raymond Mendez.

When officers arrived, they found the youngest grandchild dead, he said. Darrington Clark’s daughter and second granddaughter were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Darrington Clark left before police arrived.

“We don’t know what triggered this event,” Mendez said. “We don’t have a motive.”

Darrington Clark had previously pleaded guilty to stabbing her son and throwing her daughter out of a van while driving on a freeway in 2005. Neither child was seriously injured.

But after the plea, a judge ruled that she was not guilty of the two attempted murders by reason of insanity, the Pasadena Star-News reported in 2007. He sent her to a state mental hospital for 34 years to life, with progress reports required every six months.

It wasn't immediately clear when or why she was released from the mental hospital and whether the daughter in the 2005 attack is the same one critically injured Monday.

A black four-door Hyundai that police said Darrington Clark had fled in was also found, officials said.

