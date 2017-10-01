Man apparently jumped from helicopter to his death off Malibu coast, authorities say

Federal investigators said Sunday that a man apparently jumped from a helicopter to his death off the coast of Malibu on Saturday afternoon.

In an email to The Times, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the pilot of the Robinson R22 helicopter told investigators that his passenger jumped out of the aircraft about 1:10 p.m. about 1 mile south of the Malibu Pier. His body was recovered by county lifeguards.

Authorities had said earlier it was unclear if the man jumped or fell to his death.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said they were not releasing the identity of the victim because they had not been able to notify next of kin.

Malibu Councilman Jefferson Wagner, who saw lifeguards bringing in the man’s body from the water onto the pier, said the victim appeared to be a white elderly man wearing what looked to him to be a hospital wristband.

The investigation is ongoing.

