Two children abducted from grandparents' home in Hemet found unharmed, authorities say

Two young children who were allegedly kidnapped by their parents and went missing for several days were found unharmed and reunited with their grandparents in Hemet on Monday evening, authorities said.
Police said the parents — Samiuela Stevens, 28, and Megan Sweesy, 21 — only have visitation rights to their children and that the siblings’ grandparents have legal custody.
Police arrested four people, including the parents, on suspicion of conspiracy and kidnapping around 11 p.m. Monday after they and the children were located in a vehicle in the 14000 block of Newport Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The two other people arrested were Stevens’ twin brother, Hamani Stevens, and a cousin of the couple whom police have yet to identify.
The children, ages 1 and 8 months, were unharmed and returned to their grandparents, authorities said.
The children were taken from their grandparents’ home around 11:45 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s officials said.