L.A. city attorney targets hard-partying homes in Hollywood Hills

It’s a common occurrence in the affluent Hollywood Hills: Homeowners and property managers rent out their homes to short-term guests who throw raucous events flowing with booze, loud music and hundreds of attendees.

Now, however, the Los Angeles city attorney’s office is looking to turn down the volume on two Hollywood Hills homes reportedly known for loud, late-night parties.

In a pair of criminal complaints filed Tuesday, City Atty. Mike Feuer has charged the owner of a single-family home in the 7800 block of Electra Drive and the property manager of a home in the 2600 block of La Cuesta Drive with multiple misdemeanors related to maintaining a public nuisance.

“It’s completely unacceptable for residential homes to be rented out every few weeks for massive parties that attract hundreds of guests, blast music throughout the night and block streets, disrupting peace and quiet in our neighborhoods,” Feuer said in prepared statement.

Perhaps the most high-profile party-palace landlord was Danny Fitzgerald, the owner of four properties on Weidlake Drive in the Dell neighborhood near the Hollywood Reservoir. The address hosted numerous bacchanals that were publicized on social media from 2012 to 2015.

Neighbors reported seeing a caged lion at one party and an elephant at another. The biggest of the homes was used to film a Playboy TV show about swingers.

The partying at those properties eventually quieted down after both the city attorney and building and safety division sent Fitzgerald notices in the summer of 2015, officials said.

The latest offenders, however, have ignored similar notices, officials say.

In May 2016, Feuer’s office sent the owner of the home on Electra Drive, Kamran Younai, 46, a cease-and-desist letter requesting that he stop allowing short-term rentals that hosted large parties and music.

Officials even met with Younai that September, Feuer’s office said. Despite the meeting, at least a dozen other large parties have occurred there, officials said.

“All we want to do is have a peaceful existence,” said Felicia Present, who lives across the street from Younai’s property.

Neighbors there say they’ve worked to gather evidence that the home remains a nuisance. They’ve photographed hundreds of guests flowing into the home and the many cars that clog the neighborhood’s narrow streets. They’ve also recorded the thundering bass that causes neighboring homes to vibrate.

Younai did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday, but the property manager of the La Cuesta Drive estate, Rose Garcia, 43, said neighbors were too sensitive.

“It’s like if anyone talks in the pool area or sneezes, complaints are filed that have no validity,” Garcia said.

The property had a history of complaints before it was sold in November (the city attorney’s office said the current owner is a “Belgian princess.”) Garcia said she could recall only one visit from police since the property changed ownership and said there was no party going on at the time.

“It’s sort of an inherited issue,” she said. “It’s really disheartening and strange.”

Both Younai and Garcia are scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 6. Younai faces 16 misdemeanors, including 10 counts of maintaining a public nuisance after receiving a written notice, and six counts of engaging in illegal short-term rentals. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in jail and $16,000 in fines.

Garcia is charged with 10 misdemeanors including seven counts of maintaining a public nuisance after receiving a written notice, two counts of permitting the emission of loud and raucous noise through an amplifying device and one count of excessive noise. If convicted, she faces up to three years in jail and $7,000 in fines.

CAPTION More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib CAPTION More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib CAPTION A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. CAPTION In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease." In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease."

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.