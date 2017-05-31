Homelessness in L.A. County jumps 23% as need far outpaces available housing, new count shows

Los Angeles County’s homeless population has soared 23% over last year despite increasing success in the placement of people in housing, according to a report released Wednesday.

The sharp rise in the latest count, to nearly 58,000, suggested that the pathway into homelessness continues to outpace intensifying efforts that — through rent subsidies, new construction, outreach and support services — got more than 14,000 people permanently off the streets last year.

"These are scary numbers," said Leslie Evans, a West Adams resident active in efforts to combat homelessness in South Los Angeles.

Mirroring last year’s count, only one of every four homeless people were classified as “sheltered,” meaning they were counted in an emergency shelter or longer-term transitional program. That left three of every four, or just under 43,000, living on the street.

Homelessness increased at a similar pace in the city of Los Angeles, where the count of just over 34,000 was up 20%. As in the county, only one in four of them was sheltered.

The chronic homeless population, defined as those who have been on the streets at least a year or multiple times and suffering mental illness, addiction or physical disability, increased 20% to more than 17,000, despite increasing numbers placed into housing.

"There's no sugarcoating the bad news," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday. "We can't let rents double every year. I was particularly disappointed to see veteran numbers go up."

Garcetti called homelessness a problem that has persisted “through administrations, through recessions," adding, "Our city is in the midst of an extraordinary homelessness crisis that needs an extraordinary response. These men, these women, these children are our neighbors."

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which released the count Wednesday morning, linked the worsening problem to the economic stress on renters in the Los Angeles area. The presentation included charts citing the Joint Center for Housing Studies showing that more than 2 million households in the county have housing costs that exceed half their income.

According to the California Housing Partnership Corp., annual median rent increased increased more than 30% from 2000 to 2015, when the median income was flat.

There were few exceptions to the bad news. Even the homeless veteran population jumped in 2016, marking a backsliding of the gains made last year by city, state and federal programs that slashed the number of homeless veterans by a third. With the number of veterans placed into housing slightly down, the count of 4,825 homeless veterans was up 57%.

The only hopeful sign of homeless initiatives making headway was the strong increase in the number of homeless families being sheltered. Though the overall family population increased nearly 30%, the share without shelter was down 21%.

The 2017 count, conducted in January, will become the baseline for a multibillion-dollar homeless program funded by two successful ballot measures.

Proposition HHH, approved by Los Angeles voters in November, will provide $1.2 billion in bond proceeds over a decade to build permanent housing. Measure H, approved by county voters in March, will provide an estimated $3.5 billion over 10 years for rent subsidies and services. The county Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on budgets for the first three years on June 13.

The combined initiatives aim to create or subsidize 15,000 housing units and pay for services to support those living in them.

Voters "have afforded us opportunity we never had...to step forward and confront the problem of homelessness in Los Angeles," said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. "I am not at all discouraged by this data. We knew intuitively there was an uptick. ... Now we have the resources to stand up to it."

Ridley-Thomas called on the community to "put your war clothes on and get ready to fight."

The Los Angeles count, the largest in the nation, includes shelter numbers and a street tally conducted by 7,700 volunteers over three days and nights in January. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has required a count for the past dozen years to receive federal homelessness aid.

The numbers are a snapshot of the highly fluid homeless population at a point in time; the number of people who lose their homes over the course of a year is more than three times greater.

New York City traditionally reports the most homeless people in the country, living primarily in its extensive shelter system. But Los Angeles has the highest number by far of homeless people living in sidewalk tents and lean-tos or in cars and campers, and tops the nation in people living without homes a year or more.

Earlier this month, Orange County reported an 8% increase in its homeless population over two years. More than half of the county’s nearly 4,800 homeless people were living without shelter.

A 26% increase toppled years of stagnant or declining numbers in Santa Monica, bringing its homeless population to nearly 1,000, the highest number in a decade. City officials said more than half the homeless people came from other parts of the county.

In the big picture of Los Angeles County, the most drastic increase — 48% — occurred in the San Gabriel Valley district of Supervisor Hilda Solis, where the count rose to just under 13,000.

The South Los Angeles district of Board of Supervisors Chairman Mark Ridley-Thomas, the leading voice in the county’s homeless initiative, remained the most affected with nearly 19,000 people counted, a 22% increase.

Surveys conducted with the Los Angeles count provided demographic breakdowns for the portion of the county excluding Long Beach, Pasadena and Glendale, cities that conduct their own counts.

These showed increases of 20% or more for every type of improvised shelter — cars (2,147), vans (1,862), campers and recreational vehicles (4,545), tents (2,343) and makeshift shelters (3,516).

Youths made up the fastest growing homeless age group with those 18 to 24 up 64%, followed by those under 18 at 41%.

While blacks remained the largest racial/ethnic group, making up 40% of all homeless people, the number of Latinos grew by almost two-thirds. Whites declined by a modest 2% and Asians, though remaining only 1% of all homeless people, increased by nearly a third.

Three-fourths of homeless people reported they had been in the county for five years or more and only 12% had been residents for less than a year.