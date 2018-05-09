Advertisement

LAPD investigating disappearance of Iron Man suit used in Marvel's 'Avengers' films

James Queally
By
May 09, 2018 | 6:40 AM
LAPD investigating disappearance of Iron Man suit used in Marvel's 'Avengers' films
The Iron Man suit, seen here in "Avengers: Infinity War," has gone missing from a Pacoima warehouse, according to the LAPD. (Marvel Studios)

Tony Stark may have to file a police report.

Los Angeles police are investigating the disappearance of the original Iron Man suit worn by Robert Downey Jr. from a Pacoima warehouse, officials said Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

The costume, valued at $325,000, vanished from a prop storage warehouse in the 13000 block of Weidner Street sometime between February and late April, according to Officer Christopher No, an LAPD spokesman.

The famous red and gold suit, which first flashed across movie screens in the 2008 "Iron Man" film that kick-started Marvel Studio's movie empire, was reported missing Tuesday, No said.

It was not immediately clear who reported the costume stolen.

Proving truth is stranger than fiction, an attempt to steal some of the Avengers' weapons and supplies was actually a plot point in last year's "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

The LAPD would not say if the Vulture was considered a suspect in the incident.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.

Advertisement
Advertisement