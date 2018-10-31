Police shut down stretch of 170 Freeway after man in Joker costume climbs pedestrian bridge

Police were shutting down a stretch of the 170 Freeway on Wednesday morning as they tried to rescue a man dressed in a Joker costume who was described as a “potential jumper,” authorities said.
Officers were dispatched to a pedestrian bridge over the 170 near Whitsett Avenue in the North Hollywood area shortly after 9 a.m., according to Officer Jeff Lee, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.
The man was described as a “possible jumper.” Television images showed the man was dressed in a purple-and-green costume to resemble Batman’s archnemesis the Joker.
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department also were on the scene, according to Lee, who said it was unclear whether the man was communicating with rescue officials.
The CHP already had shut down two southbound lanes of the 170, according to Officer Chris Baldonado, a spokesman for the agency’s Southern Division. Lee said police were considering closing the entire freeway.