FBI raids home and office of Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar

FBI agents executed search warrants at the home and office of Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar on Wednesday morning and removed multiple boxes before a crowd of stunned City Hall staffers.
More than 15 people wearing FBI jackets descended on Huizar’s fourth floor office around 9 a.m., while agents and at least one dog entered Huizar’s Spanish stucco home in Boyle Heights around the same time, according to witnesses.
FBI Special Agent David Nanz, the agent supervising the search warrant at Huizar’s office, declined to comment on what the agents were looking for, saying the warrant was under seal.
Huizar spokesman Rick Coca referred questions about the raid to Stephen Kaufman, the councilman’s lawyer. "We're trying to assess the situation and have no further comment at this time," Kaufman said.
Huizar, who was elected to the council in 2005, faces a term limit in two years and is working to elect his wife, Richelle Huizar, to his seat in 2020. He represents such neighborhoods as Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and downtown.
One female Huizar staffer, who declined to give her name, said the agents walked through the unlocked front door of the City Hall office and announced that they were serving a search warrant. “They just told us not to touch anything and put us in the conference room,” she said. “We had literally just opened the office.”
The woman said the handful of staff who were in the office were kept in the conference room as agents searched, and were not given any information about what agents sought.
The FBI investigation comes as Huizar is already under serious legal pressure. Over the past month, two former staffers have filed lawsuits alleging that he engaged in an extramarital affair with an aide and engaged in potentially unethical activities.
Mayra Alvarez, a former Huizar aide, said in her lawsuit the councilman instructed staffers to work on his wife’s planned council campaign on city time. Pauline Medina, another former aide, alleged that she and other employees were instructed to perform inappropriate tasks, including raising money on city time for his alma mater, Salesian High School in Boyle Heights.
After Medina filed her lawsuit, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles issued a statement saying the Salesian High School administration has “no record of staff members from Councilman Huizar’s Office participating in fundraising activities at the school.”
10:50 a.m.: This article was updated with comments from Nanz, Kaufman and City Hall staff.
This article was originally published at 9:25 a.m.