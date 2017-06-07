Federal government joins whistleblower suit against L.A. over housing for the disabled

The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced the federal government was joining a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the city of Los Angeles had falsely claimed it was making homes accessible to people with disabilities as it received federal funds to build that housing.

“While people with disabilities struggled to find accessible housing, the city and its agents denied them equal access to housing while falsely certifying the availability of such housing to keep the dollars flowing,” acting U.S. Atty. Sandra R. Brown said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed six years ago by the nonprofit Fair Housing Council of San Fernando Valley and Mei Ling, a wheelchair user who said she had suffered as a result of the lack of accessible housing.

The plaintiffs sued on behalf of the United States, arguing that the city improperly had received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds by falsely claiming it was following laws that require accessibility for people with disabilities. They demanded a share of the recovered money and argued that the federal government should be awarded three times the damages it had suffered because of the false claims.

The Community Redevelopment Agency, which received federal housing funds, also was named as a defendant.

Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer, called the federal move an “abuse of power” and promised to vigorously fight the lawsuit, arguing that it would “deprive the city of crucial funds needed to address our housing crisis.”

The federal government’s action comes nearly a year after the city announced a sweeping settlement with disability rights advocates that focused on many of the same concerns. Under the settlement with three nonprofit groups, the city promised to spend more than $200 million over a decade to address complaints that publicly funded housing did not include enough apartments accessible for people who use wheelchairs, have hearing impairments or live with other disabilities. L.A. agreed to ensure that 4,000 units met those requirements.

The Fair Housing Council of San Fernando Valley also was one of the plaintiffs in that case, which revolved around apartments in more than 700 affordable housing projects, according to city officials.

At the time, a lawyer for the disability rights groups that sued Los Angeles called it the “largest accessibility settlement ever reached involving affordable housing.” Wilcox, in his statement Wednesday, said the settlement showed that Los Angeles had “demonstrated its commitment to create affordable housing that is accessible to all.”

“Yet, the [Trump] administration’s lawsuit seeks to divert tens of millions more from L.A. taxpayers to the federal treasury — without housing a single person,” he said in an emailed statement. “This abuse of power cannot stand.”

In the whistleblower suit, Ling and the Fair Housing Council of San Fernando Valley allege that L.A. improperly had received at least $933 million in federal funds over six years. The federal government has not yet indicated how much money it believes was inappropriately obtained. It has until the end of July to file its own complaint in the case.

The suit was filed under a federal law that allows private parties to sue on behalf of the United States when they believe someone had turned in false claims for government funds. The federal government can step into such lawsuits, as it decided to do in this case, and plaintiffs can receive a share of any recovered money.

Federal prosecutors said that the law requires that 5% of units in certain federally funded apartment projects be accessible to people with mobility impairments. An additional 2% must be accessible to people with vision and hearing impairments.

In addition, cities that receive the funds must have monitoring programs to make sure that people with disabilities are not excluded from federally funded housing programs or otherwise subjected to discrimination because of their disabilities.

ALSO

Advocates denounce VA delays in developing housing for homeless veterans at West L.A. site

California housing bills could take away subsidies from homeowners and add them for renters

Are landlords required to install new flooring for disabled tenants?

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesEmily

david.zahniser@latimes.com

Twitter: @DavidZahniser