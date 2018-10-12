Woman injured after electrical vault explosion in Koreatown

A woman was injured after an explosion at two electrical vaults in Koreatown on Friday morning, authorities said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene in the 600 block of South Shatto Place around 8:30 a.m. It was initially reported as a natural gas leak, the Fire Department said.
Firefighters cordoned off the area as they waited for the Department of Water and Power to arrive to assess the damage. Authorities said the explosion occurred near the Red Line, but no smoke or fire was reported.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.