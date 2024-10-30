Police investigate possible links in fatal shootings in Mid-Wilshire and Koreatown

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman who was found in Koreatown and a possible connection with an earlier shooting in Mid-Wilshire.

Police are investigating whether two fatal shootings in Los Angeles’ Mid-Wilshire and Koreatown neighborhoods Tuesday were committed by the same person, authorities said.

The first shooting took place in the 900 block of S. Victoria Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A 911 caller said they believed that somebody was shot and asked for help, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, Officer David Cuellar with the LAPD said.

The gunman, described as a man in his 50s, pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim and then drove away, police said.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a second shooting was reported in the 800 block of South Berendo Street in Koreatown.

Police arrived on the scene and found a woman who was shot, Cuellar said.

News station KTLA reports the victim was found in a vehicle.

Homicide investigators said the two shootings may be connected, but the matter remains under investigation.

Sometime after the shootings, a person walked into the 77th Street Police Station to report they had information about one of the victims before police had begun their investigation, police said. That person was detained and interviewed by homicide investigators, but has not been arrested.