Palmdale man accused of ejaculating in co-worker's water bottles, prosecutors say

A 27-year-old Palmdale man is accused of targeting a female coworker in a string of incidents that included dumping his bodily fluid in her drinks and smearing it on her computer mouse, authorities said.

Stevens Millancastro allegedly ejaculated into the woman’s water bottle twice, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office. She noticed the drink looked cloudy and threw the bottles away both times.

The suspect also twice put his bodily fluid in her honey jar, which she consumed every other day for nearly two months without knowing it was contaminated, officials said.

Millancastro was charged with five misdemeanor counts, including two counts of battery and three of attempted vandalism, the district attorney’s office said. Prosecutors further allege that the crimes were committed for the purpose of sexual gratification.

The incidents began a year ago and continued through January of this year in the company’s La Palma office, officials said. Prosecutors would not name the company, but said the two have worked together since 2014.

In January, the woman noticed that a third water bottle on her desk looked contaminated. She told a supervisor, who set up a surveillance camera in her office.

A couple of weeks later, the woman found her computer mouse smeared with the fluid. Prosecutors said Millancastro was caught on the surveillance camera entering the woman’s office before the incident.

In January, the woman reported the incidents to La Palma police. Officers arrested Millancastro on Tuesday. Neither the district attorney’s office nor police could explain the delay.

Millancastro is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. If convicted, he faces two years and six months in county jail and could be required to register as a sex offender for life.

