Manhunt ends as suspect in Anaheim homicide and kidnapping is shot in San Diego

The hunt for an Anaheim homicide and kidnapping suspect ended late Wednesday in San Diego when police shot the man after a foot pursuit, officials said.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department said Luke Lampers had been the subject of "an exhaustive effort" to find him and the kidnapping victim after a fatal shooting at the Crystal Inn on West Lincoln Avenue on Jan. 11.

Lampers, 35, a transient, is suspected of shooting Douglas Navarro, 49, during a dispute at the motel. After the shooting, police said Lampers forced Brianne Deese into his car at gunpoint and drove away.

Wyatt said it was believed Lampers and Deese had a romantic relationship at some point, and that Deese was being held against her will.

According to Wyatt, detectives learned late Wednesday that Deese had called her father saying she had escaped and was in San Diego. Detectives soon found her, and their investigation led them to a motel in the 4000 block of Taylor Street. When Lampers was seen arriving, Anaheim officers tried to contact him. After a brief chase on foot, an officer shot him.

Lampers was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown.

San Diego police will handle the officer-involved-shooting investigation, said Wyatt.

