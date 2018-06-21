Suspicious death of 10-year-old boy triggers removal of seven children from Lancaster home

The suspicious death of a 10-year-old boy has triggered an investigation by homicide detectives and the removal of seven children from a Lancaster home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical call around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday and found the boy unresponsive in his family’s apartment in the 1100 block of East Avenue K, according to authorities. He “was reported to have suffered injuries from a fall,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The boy died at a hospital Thursday morning, said Ed Winter of the L.A. County coroner’s office. Coroner’s investigators have not yet determined the cause of death and are withholding the child’s name pending confirmation of next of kin.
“The death is considered suspicious,” according to the sheriff’s news release. Detectives from the homicide and special victims bureaus are conducting a joint investigation.
Seven children, ranging in age from 11 months to 12 years, “who either lived at the home, or were associated with the victim’s family have been removed from the home pending further investigation,” the department said.
The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services has had contact with the family “prior to this incident,” but the residence is not a foster home, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida. She would not describe the family’s involvement with DCFS. The boy’s mother called 911 to alert authorities to his injuries, Nishida said.
Sheriff’s detectives have interviewed neighbors at the apartment complex about events before the death was reported, Nishida said.
A ruling on the cause of death will come after an extensive forensic examination of the child, Sheriff's Homicide Capt. Chris Bergner said.
“Whenever there is a child who gets hurt, it is very serious,” Bergner said. “This is a very fresh investigation in its early stages.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
