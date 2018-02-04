LAPD officers confiscate 'meth burritos' during a traffic stop

The 14 tightly wrapped foil packages looked just like burritos when officers found them during a routine traffic stop in Angelino Heights, but on closer inspection it turned out to be methamphetamine, police said Sunday.
"14 'burritos' and a gun off the streets thanks to #LAPD Rampart Officers," LAPD announced on its Twitter feed. "But these aren't your typical burritos…these were filled with meth!"
Officers found the meth burritos about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when they stopped a vehicle at Boston Street and Edgeware Road, according to ABC7. They weighed more than 25 pounds.
Gang officers made an arrest, but details were not immediately available, said Police Capt. McNeill Gardner.