Teenager in LAPD cadet scandal files claim over alleged sex abuse

A 15-year-old girl who investigators say was sexually abused by a former Los Angeles police officer while she was part of the department’s cadet program filed a claim against the city Thursday, alleging the officer spent months gaining her trust before luring her into a sexual encounter, according to a court filing.

Robert Cain, 31, used his influence as a police officer and mentor to draw his teenage victim into a series of sexual encounters earlier this year, said attorney Luis Carrillo, who is representing the girl.

"He was manipulating her for his use," he said. "She needs a lot of therapy."

Cain was arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses involving an underage member of the cadet program earlier this year. The alleged sexual acts occurred June 14, according to the court filing, which does not name the girl. Cain, a 10-year veteran of the LAPD, resigned last month.

Details of the alleged abuse first surfaced in June, as the LAPD was investigating the theft of department cruisers, bulletproof vests and other equipment from the 77th Street Division. Three cadets led police on a wild chase while allegedly driving the stolen cruisers in South L.A., police have said.

The victim was among seven cadets arrested in connection with the thefts. A review of text messages between the victim and Cain, who was assigned to 77th Street Division’s equipment room, revealed evidence of unlawful sexual contact, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck.

Beck personally arrested Cain, and he was charged with committing lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation with a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse in July. Cain has yet to enter a plea on those charges, as he awaits trial on felony weapons charges in San Bernardino County.

Carrillo said the teen was so traumatized by her interactions with Cain that she did not inform police about them when she was arrested. The attorney also alleged that supervisors at 77th Street Division allowed Cain “unfettered access” to the victim, though he did not claim they knew of the sexual relationship. At the time the alleged incidents took place, LAPD policy did not forbid one-on-one interactions between officers and members of department youth programs.

Carrillo alleged that other officers at 77th Street Division knew about the improper use of LAPD vehicles by cadets, and failed to intervene. The LAPD has repeatedly said no other officers have been accused of wrongdoing in the cadet scandal.

Cain’s attorney, Bill Seki, declined to comment on the claim. Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the city attorney’s office, said the office had not viewed the filing as of Thursday morning and could not comment further. Calls and emails to the LAPD seeking comment were not returned.

Beginning in January 2017, the officer “groomed, seduced, coerced and tricked” the victim before performing lewd acts upon her, according to the claim, which seeks monetary damages. The officer “pretended” to be the girl’s friend and took her to Six Flags Magic Mountain, “told her that he was in love with her” and sent the victim inappropriate text messages, according to the claim.

Law enforcement sources previously told The Times that Cain took the victim to Six Flags Magic Mountain on the day of the sexual assaults. Beck has said Cain sexually assaulted the victim during three separate incidents that day, none of which took place on LAPD property.

After the sexual contact, the officer feared the victim might become pregnant, and suggested she take an emergency contraceptive pill, according to the claim.

The LAPD, the claim contends, knew the officer was a “problem” and had been subject to a personnel complaint while working in the Van Nuys division in 2015, before he was transferred to 77th Street Division. Beck had said Cain did not have a significant disciplinary history.

Cain’s mother, Maria, also previously told The Times that her son had expressed worry about a situation involving a young girl shortly before he was arrested.

“Oh Mom, there is a problem with a girl,” Cain said, according to his mother. “I have a bad feeling about it.”

The cadet scandal led the department to change some policies governing the program, and sparked calls for an audit of all LAPD youth initiatives. The cadet program was suspended at 77th Street and Pacific Divisions after news of the thefts and the allegations against Cain became public.

The LAPD has yet to present cases for prosecution against the seven cadets accused of stealing property or leading officers on car chases, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

An LAPD spokesman said the investigation into the cadets’ activities remains ongoing.

