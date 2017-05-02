Police panel calls for more LAPD reforms to address racial bias, discipline and community policing

Los Angeles police commissioners approved a wide-ranging set of recommendations on Tuesday that called on the LAPD to improve how it guards against possible racial bias by officers, strengthen community policing and evaluate the department’s discipline system.

The recommendations, 25 in all, are part of the civilian panel’s broader push to further reform the LAPD, which has included significant adjustments to how officers are trained and when they are allowed to use force. In voting for the latest changes, commissioners expanded their focus to other areas, including how the department disciplines and deploys officers.

“We need to keep looking for ways to continue to make this department the best it can be,” said Matt Johnson, the panel’s president. “We need to continue engaging meaningfully with questions about community trust, race and use of force. I believe that these reports and recommendations provide a path forward to doing just that.”

The changes stemmed from a 49-page analysis by Inspector General Alex Bustamante, whose office compared the LAPD’s practices with two national reports that have drawn significant attention within policing: one from then-President Obama’s task force on 21st century policing and another from the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington, D.C.-based think-tank.

Police Chief Charlie Beck, a longtime member of PERF, noted that the LAPD has helped develop some of the national guidelines.

“The Los Angeles Police Department, I think, is a very reform-minded department. Do we always achieve that in practice? Well, no. Nobody’s perfect,” he told reporters. “But we certainly strive for it.”

Steve Gordon, a director of the union that represents the LAPD’s rank-and-file, said he was glad the board required the LAPD to meet with the union when implementing the changes. Officers can bring important perspectives when figuring out how to adjust policing practices, he said.

“If anybody has an idea on how we as an organization can do police work better, we are all ears,” Gordon said. “We want to hear what these are, but we want to be at the table.”

Overall, Bustamante’s report gave the LAPD high marks, noting that the department had implemented many of the policing principles outlined by the two national studies. The presidential task force, for instance, cited the LAPD’s community policing efforts and civilian oversight as examples other agencies could draw upon. Beck testified before that panel in 2015 as it was crafting its recommendations.

But there were other areas where the LAPD could improve, Bustamante wrote.

The LAPD should resume publishing the data it collects on stops and arrests officers make, the report said, while also ensuring that the information is reviewed for potential evidence of bias or other mistreatment by officers. Although the LAPD has tried to analyze data about stops and searches in the past, Bustamante’s office said it was not aware of any process currently in place that allowed it to do so now.

To mitigate potential bias by officers, the LAPD last month launched department-wide training in March focused on “implicit bias” — subconscious bias people may not know they have.

In the wake of long-running complaints among officers that discipline is inconsistently doled out, the report said, the LAPD should conduct an in-depth evaluation to look for ways to improve officers’ faith in that process. “Discipline will never be popular,” the report added, but the department could do more to ensure officers feel they’ve been treated fairly and that the system is neutral.

The report also called on the LAPD to review its deployment strategies, which have been a hot-button issue among officers in recent months. The police union frequently complains that there are too few cops on the streets, forcing them to rush from call to call.

We need to keep looking for ways to continue to make this department the best it can be. — Matt Johnson, president of the Los Angeles Police Commission

The report cited concerns from officers that the emphasis by department brass on “producing results” — such as making arrests or taking guns off the streets — deters officers from spending time interacting with residents. The report recommended that the LAPD find ways to better measure and promote “activities associated with community policing.” The inspector general called for the deployment review to examine whether officers had enough time to stop to talk with residents and build relationships.

One of the most significant changes came in the recommendation that officers, when it is safe to do so, provide basic aid to someone they might have used force against, including people shot by police. The LAPD has drawn criticism over some police shootings in recent years, after video showed some officers standing near the person shot, waiting for paramedics to arrive.

The commission unanimously adopted the recommendations, directing the department to make the changes.

Roy L. Austin Jr., a D.C.-based attorney and former Obama administration official who worked on his policing task force, said the inspector general’s report provided a “thoughtful and comprehensive” review of the LAPD’s practices. Austin said that when he and others on the task force were completing their own recommendations, they hoped agencies would conduct evaluations such as this.

The report “gives LAPD credit for where it’s getting it right and specifically notes places where LAPD could do better,” he said. “There is not a law enforcement agency in the country that could not benefit from going through this process.”

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather

ALSO

As thousands marched, here's how the LAPD handled May Day

Fewer shootings by police — that's the goal of new rules adopted by the L.A. Police Commission

Garcetti budget would reduce police patrols in neighborhoods and increase response times, LAPD union warns