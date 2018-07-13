Off-duty LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Los Angeles police officer was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a minor collision in Glendale on Thursday afternoon.
Ramon Muniz, 44, was involved in a collision at Chevy Chase Drive and Sinclair Avenue about 1:45 p.m., said Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department. There were no injuries, but Glendale police were notified.
Officers conducted a field sobriety test and Muniz was taken into custody on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol while driving, Lightfoot said. In the course of the investigation, Glendale police learned Muniz was an LAPD officer.
“All we’re confirming is that an officer was arrested, but it’s a personnel matter,” said LAPD Officer Tony Im.