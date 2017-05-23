LAPD officer spared time behind bars in high-profile South L.A. assault case caught on video

A Los Angeles police officer convicted of assault for kicking and punching a man during a South Los Angeles arrest caught on video was spared jail time at his sentencing on Tuesday after fulfilling his end of an agreement made with prosecutors.

Richard Garcia, 36, quietly struck the deal with prosecutors last year, pleading no contest to a felony charge of assault under color of authority. The district attorney’s office gave Garcia the opportunity to avoid jail and have his charge reduced to a misdemeanor if he completed community service, followed all laws, stayed away from the man he kicked and donated $500 to a charity by this week’s hearing.

Superior Court Judge William N. Sterling accepted the deal at a hearing in a downtown L.A. courtroom and allowed Garcia to withdraw his plea to the felony and enter a new no-contest plea to a misdemeanor assault charge.

Garcia, his attorney, Robert Rico, and the prosecutor, Oscar Plascencia, all declined to comment after the hearing.

The deal angered activists and community leaders who have pressed Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey to toughen up on police officers accused of using too much force. Clinton Alford’s October 2014 arrest mirrored similar encounters with police across the country that have prompted criticism and concern: a black man, assaulted by a police officer, caught on tape.

Lacey defended the agreement in an interview last year, telling The Times that although she didn’t handle Garcia’s case personally, she felt the deal was appropriate given the evidence examined by prosecutors. She declined to detail the reasons for the plea but cautioned that the video “doesn’t tell the whole story sometimes.”

The video of Alford’s arrest, captured by a security camera at a nearby factory, was a key piece of evidence against Garcia. Police and prosecutors repeatedly cited the recording as they denounced the officer’s actions, sought discipline against him and criminally charged him.

The LAPD generally does not make such recordings public outside of court, though that policy is under review. The Times obtained video of Alford’s arrest, which had been introduced as evidence in the criminal case against Garcia, under an order from a judge last year.

The three-minute clip shows Garcia rushing toward the middle of the South L.A. street where two officers were holding a man — Alford — on the ground. Garcia swings his right leg and kicks the man hard near his head.

Over the next 10 seconds, the video shows Garcia knee Alford in the back, and elbow and punch him in the head.

As the other officers stand up and move away, Garcia presses his knee into the man’s back for more than two minutes, stopping only when other officers come to pick up the handcuffed man and drag him toward a patrol car.

Garcia told LAPD investigators that he used force to help control Alford because he resisted police. His attorney has said his client never should have been prosecuted, arguing in court that Garcia used a reasonable level of force against someone who “still posed a threat” because one of his hands was under his body.

Garcia faced up to three years in jail if he had been convicted of the felony assault charge. He is still employed by the LAPD, though he has remained at home, away from work, pending a disciplinary hearing.

