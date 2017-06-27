Police Commission to rule on fatal LAPD shooting of 18-year-old during gun battle in Nickerson Gardens

The Los Angeles Police Commission is expected to decide Tuesday whether officers were justified in fatally shooting an 18-year-old during what police described as a “running gun battle” in a Watts housing project in which one officer was shot and wounded.

Richard Risher died on a sidewalk last summer in Nickerson Gardens, creating tension in a housing project that has a complicated history with the police. Although the LAPD said Risher shot an officer in the arm — and shared a photo of the handgun found lying on some leaves — word that police had killed a young black man still angered many in the neighborhood.

The July 25 killing came after a series of deadly shootings around the country — both by and against police — that flared an already-tense debate over how officers use force, particularly against African Americans. Local activists turned Risher’s name into a hashtag they spread on social media. His mother repeatedly showed up to the commission’s weekly meetings, demanding justice for her son.

The events leading up to the deadly encounter began about 11 p.m., when officers patrolling the housing project saw a group of people near 111th and Antwerp streets, the LAPD has said.

Officers had been paying particular attention to the area because of a deadly dispute between one gang associated with Nickerson Gardens and a rival group associated with the nearby Jordan Downs housing project, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said shortly after the shooting.

The officers on patrol saw what they believed to be a group of gang members and stopped to investigate, Beck said. One man began to run, then turned and started shooting at the officers, who fired back, killing him, Beck said.

Risher’s mother confirmed to investigators that the dead man was her son, coroner’s officials wrote in his autopsy. The report showed Risher was shot in the back and the hand.

Risher’s parents have questioned the police account, saying they didn’t believe their son had a weapon. The 18-year-old was with a group of people and could have been running away from the gunfire when he was shot by police, his father said after he was killed.

The LAPD identified the officers who fired their guns as Francisco Zaragosa, Isaac Fernandez and Joseph Chavez.

Earlier this year, Risher’s mother filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and the officers who shot her son. Lisa Simpson has regularly attended Police Commission meetings in the 11 months since he was killed, blasting Beck and the commissioners for her son’s death.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said this week prosecutors were still reviewing the case.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather