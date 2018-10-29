LAUSD to pay $5 million after girl was sexually abused in middle school

On the eve of a civil court trial, the Los Angeles Unified School District has agreed to pay $5 million to a young woman who was sexually abused as a teen by a middle school teacher.
Attorneys for the woman, who is now 20, say the payout is the largest single-victim settlement by the country’s second-largest school district.
The girl was 13 when Elkis Hermida, a math teacher at Thomas Edison Middle School, began grooming her, according to a civil suit filed in 2012 by the student.
Hermida went on to molest the girl for seven months in his classroom and near the campus, incidents for which the educator was sent to prison for three years.
Attorneys for the school district fought the lawsuit and accused the girl, who was in eighth grade during the abuse, of consenting to the activity. They said the teacher used no physical force or threat in performing the sex acts, arguing that the girl was mature enough to consent to sex with her teacher, who was 30 at the time.
An appeals court, however, overturned the 2013 jury verdict in the first trial, saying the judge never should have allowed such evidence to be presented.
The landmark case led California lawmakers to abolish the so-called minor’s “consent” as a defense in abuse cases and set the standards for what is acceptable evidence and argument in childhood sexual abuse cases.
“She was abused in the classroom and victimized a second time in the courtroom,” said John Taylor, one of the plaintiff’s attorneys. “Her courage and persistence will make it easier for other abuse victims to pursue their claims without fear of being blamed for the abuse.”
Taylor said the settlement was reached Friday, three days before a new trial was slated to begin.
“She suffered from emotional trauma for years following the abuse, but the hurdles she was forced to jump through afterward are awful,” Taylor said. “The LAUSD is held accountable for their failure to protect a minor from sexual assault.”
LAUSD officials did not immediately respond to calls for comment but previously have insisted the district was unaware of any misconduct by Hermida. The agreement reached Friday includes no admission of fault by the district.