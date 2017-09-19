Ref Rodriguez resigns as LAUSD president amid criminal charges but remains on board

Los Angeles Board of Education President Ref Rodriguez announced Tuesday that he would step down from that post.

Rodriguez said he would retain his seat on the board.

Last week, Rodriguez was charged with perjury and other felonies for allegedly funneling $25,000 of his own money into his 2015 campaign and hiding the true source of the donations by reimbursing straw donors.

Rodriguez has not publicly admitted to engaging in what prosecutors have called campaign money laundering, but his attorney said he has cooperated fully with the investigation.

Rodriguez broke ground as the first member of the board to have deep ties to the charter school community as the co-founder of a charter organization. He was also the first president elected by a board with a charter friendly majority.

“In order to allow the board to remain focused on the hard work ahead of us, I have decided to step aside as Board President,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “I do not want to serve as a distraction to my colleagues, or to any of the other dedicated teachers, principals and employees who do the hard work of educating students every day.”

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed criminal charges against Rodriguez including three felony counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, perjury and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument.

The case against the former school board president is the result of a months-long investigation by authorities into donations to his successful first-time run for office in 2015.

In the 14-page complaint, the L.A. County district attorney’s office accused Rodriguez of giving more than $24,000 to his own campaign, while illegally representing that the donations had been made by 25 other contributors.

The case grew out of an investigation by the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, which discovered the suspect campaign contributions.

At the end of its inquiry, the commission accused Rodriguez of “campaign money laundering” and referred its findings to the district attorney’s office. Prosecutors have also charged Rodriguez’s cousin, Elizabeth Tinajero Melendrez, for her alleged involvement in the scheme.

If convicted on the felony counts, Rodriguez faces a possible maximum sentence of four years and four months in jail. Melendrez could serve up to three years in jail.

UPDATES:

2:25 p.m.: This article was updated with additional background on the charges against Rodriguez.

This article was originally posted at 2:05 p.m.