Train derails in Lincoln Heights

Five Union Pacific rail cars derailed early Friday morning in Lincoln Heights, authorities said.
Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the derailment near 740 S. Lamar St., but all freight train cars remained upright and there were no injuries, no fire and no products or hazardous materials spilled, said L.A. City Fire spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
As of around 5 a.m. Monday morning, there were no Metrolink delays because of the incident.
