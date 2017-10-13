LOCAL
Why the 2017 fire season is shaping up to be one of California’s worst
L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Train derails in Lincoln Heights

Sonali Kohli
Contact Reporter

Five Union Pacific rail cars derailed early Friday morning in Lincoln Heights, authorities said.

Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the derailment near 740 S. Lamar St., but all freight train cars remained upright and there were no injuries, no fire and no products or hazardous materials spilled, said L.A. City Fire spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

As of around 5 a.m. Monday morning, there were no Metrolink delays because of the incident.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°