$4.5 million worth of makeup stolen from L.A. warehouse, LAPD says

Los Angeles police are searching for the thieves who made off with $4.5 million worth of makeup from a warehouse.

The LAPD said Thursday that the suspects sawed through the roof of a San Fernando Valley warehouse and snatched more than 100,000 packages of eye shadow.

The warehouse stores Anastasia Beverly Hills-branded makeup, and the burglars stole palettes of the “Modern Renaissance” line of eye shadow, which retail for about $42 each.

The shadowy heist occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30. No surveillance video recorded the theft, according to Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman.

A spokesman for Anastasia Beverly Hills did not respond to a request for comment late Thursday.

The cosmetics brand was founded by Anastasia Soare, who opened her first eyebrow salon in Beverly Hills.

The Romanian-born mogul was dubbed the “definitive brow expert” for her work.

Soare’s makeup empire since has expanded around the globe and her products are available at department stores in more than two dozen countries.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno