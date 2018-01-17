Landslide threatens three-story hillside home in Malibu

An active landslide was threatening a three-story hillside home in Malibu on Wednesday, authorities said.
Building and safety officials red-tagged the home in the 2800 block of Hume Road and were evaluating the stability of the land, Los Angeles County Fire officials said.
The area around the home was closed to pedestrians and cars, and no one was allowed inside, said Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina.
“Fortunately, there weren’t any residents that were injured or affected,” Medina said. “They’re out of town.”
Aerial video from the scene showed movement on the slope behind the home. The slide exposed large cracks that sent dirt trailing down the hill. A white fence built around the home was cracked and dislodged.
