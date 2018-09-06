Man exposed himself to Manhattan Beach girl walking home from school, police say

Manhattan Beach police are searching for a man who authorities said exposed himself to a girl walking home from school Wednesday afternoon.
A girl was walking home from high school in the 600 block of Herrin Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when a small black car with tinted windows approached her and its driver asked for directions to a freeway, the Manhattan Beach Police Department reported.
As the girl was giving him directions, the man, who was seated inside the vehicle, exposed himself before quickly driving away, police said. He was last seen driving on 5th Street.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s who was wearing all black clothing.
In early August, a Manhattan Beach woman told police she had been raped in her home in the 900 block of Valley Drive.
“We are unsure if this is or is not related to our rape case,” said Tim Zins, a spokesman for the police department.