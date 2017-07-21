Fire-displaced residents in Merced share worries and crack a few jokes

Residents displaced by the Detwiler fire attended a community meeting at the Merced Theatre on Thursday night, where they expressed concerns about security and inquired about when they could return home.

The meeting followed a format similar to one held the night before at Mountain Christian Center in Oakhurst, with officials taking turns to provide the latest fire information, status of power restorations and policing issues.

But while the meeting at the Christian center was a bit somber and serious, the mood at Thursday night's gathering was lighter, with the occasional jokes that made everyone break into laughter.

At least one resident said he appreciated that an officer allowed him to drive to his home and feed his chickens, but was concerned that he wasn't asked for an identification to determine if he actually lived in the neighborhood.

Mariposa County Sheriff Doug Binnewies said there was a problem with residents entering the area but warned that neighborhoods are being watched and that anyone attempting to commit a crime would be arrested.

"If you're coming here to do something nefarious, we don't want you here," Binnewies said. "Get out."

He said some business owners were opening when they saw on social media that the town appeared to be up and running again, forcing deputies to make patrols and make sure the stores were not open because the town was still under mandatory evacuation orders.

Binnewies said, however, that he hoped Mariposa’s downtown would reopen Friday, but that some roads would remain closed because firefighters were still trying to mop up.

Other residents said the roads were blocked, and they couldn't understand how some people were able to get in.

"Officer Martinez told me I needed a note from teacher Doug to get in," one woman said, referring to Binnewies.

Conrad Ingle, 32, of Mariposa at one point took the microphone and agreed with the woman, saying he couldn't find a way in.

"And by the way, just to let everyone know that Happy Burger Diner is not open tomorrow," he said.

The crowd cheered and soon after that Ingle became the "Happy Burger guy," with residents thanking him for making them laugh.

Ingle said he's tried to find ways not to go back to his home, but to help his boss at the diner, who has been at the restaurant for the past three days.

He said he's tried roads that "are not even on Google."

He said people have said on social media that the restaurant is open, but it's not. He said some employees have been at the diner to clear out ash that could damage the cooling system and other equipment.

"We're just trying to stay ahead of the damage," he said.

At the end of the meeting, some shook Ingle's hand and thanked him again for the laugh.

"Laughter helps put people in a better mood," he said.

But not everyone seem at ease.

Allison Byerley moved to Mariposa from Texas three weeks ago, to work as a pastor in a Methodist church. The fire was not the sort of welcoming she had anticipated.

"It makes me feel helpless," Byerley said after the meeting, explaining that she doesn't know enough about the county's resources to help those in need.

But, she said, the community's response to the fire, and the assistance residents have offered her, have been uplifting. Byerley has been staying with the Methodist pastor in Merced as she waits for evacuations to lift.

With officials aiming to open downtown Mariposa tomorrow, Byerley said she planned to prepare a special sermon for Sunday to give thanks and raise spirits.

She plans to quote from Isaiah 43, which reads: "Do not fear, for I have redeemed you.... When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze."

"If prayers could put out fires, this one would have been dead awhile ago," Byerley said.

