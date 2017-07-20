Flames destroy dozens of structures as 70,000-acre wildfire rages near Yosemite

A huge wildfire near Yosemite National Park swelled to more than 70,000 acres overnight as flames destroyed dozens of structures and forced two towns to evacuate.

Burning east of Merced, the Detwiler fire in Mariposa County grew from 48,000 acres to 70,096 acres Thursday morning, said Nancy Phillipe, spokeswoman for the California Department Forestry and Fire Protection.

The aggressive blaze, which is far from containment, has forced more than 4,000 residents to flee their homes and triggered evacuations for the historic mining towns of Mariposa and Coulterville. The massive fire has destroyed 45 structures, she said.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRETCU/status/887747079329660928

https://twitter.com/NWSSacramento/status/888021932951703552

Firefighters tackled 2- to 4-foot flames, and observed some flares up to 25 feet tall, said Jeff Marshall, a fire behavior analyst with the Cal Fire Incident Management.

As the conflagration moves east, he said, flames are encroaching on areas where trees have been killed off by bark beetles. That availability of fuel has led to volatile fire behavior.

Weather conditions in the fire zone will do little to assist firefighters.

Winds driven by the rugged, steep terrain and low humidity “will create favorable conditions for continued fire growth,” the National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., said in a statement.

Weather satellites spotted “explosive fire behavior” overnight near Lake McClure, the weather service said.

Smoke from the wildfire, which could be detected as far away as Idaho, continued to affect the Sierra Nevada, Yosemite and foothill communities, according to the weather service.

When the inferno erupted Sunday afternoon in the Hunters Valley area, it “established itself very rapidly” and immediately threatened residents there, said Mariposa County Sheriff Doug Binnewies.

Access to the small, tightknit community was limited because the only road in and out is “recognized to be hazardous for the residents,” the sheriff told a town meeting Wednesday night.

As flames moved through the area, residents were evacuated and several homes were destroyed, said Binnewies, who is also the county’s interim fire chief.

“It’s no question that if the property owners had not reacted to the evacuation order, they and their loved ones would have been in harm’s way,” he said.

https://twitter.com/VeronicaABC30/status/887817729855463424

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWvsOtplzWg/?tagged=detwilerfire

Fueled by overgrown vegetation and dry, breezy and hot conditions, the blaze progressed forward into neighboring communities, Binnewies said.

“The fire was very deliberate continuing towards Mariposa town proper,” he said.

In his 30 years’ experience, Binnewies said, it is the first time he has seen the entire town evacuated.

Denny Boyles, spokesman for Pacific Gas & Electric Co., said the blaze briefly knocked out power to Yosemite on Tuesday.

Thousands in the region remained without power Thursday as crews worked to replace 29 transmission poles and more than 200 distribution poles that were damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

https://twitter.com/NWSHanford/status/887981860051185664

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.