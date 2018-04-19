Garcetti seeks to repair more streets and sidewalks — and make them safer

Flush with revenue from a solid economy, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is planning to ramp up efforts to fix buckled sidewalks, rebuild the city's most damaged roads and reduce the number of traffic deaths, according to budget materials prepared by his office.
Garcetti's proposed $9.9-billion budget, to be released later Thursday, will be bolstered by a 5.3% increase in key revenues, such as property, sales and hotel bed taxes, according to city budget analysts.
The spending plan, which covers the fiscal year that starts July 1, also will see a big increases in revenue from Airbnb and marijuana sales. And it will rely on an influx of additional money from a state gas tax — $67 million over the coming year.
Garcetti aides say those and other revenues will help expand an array of services, providing:
- $41 million for sidewalk repairs, up from $31 million this year
- $73 million for reconstruction of the city’s worst streets, up from $30 million this year
- $90 million for projects aimed at improving street safety, including new crosswalks, improved traffic signals and “curb extensions” — projects that extend a sidewalk deeper into an intersection. The city had budgeted $78 million this year, according to mayoral aides.
The City Council is expected to take up Garcetti's proposal later this month. So far, it has drawn praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who was a pointed critic of Garcetti's previous spending plan.
Last year, Bonin argued that Garcetti had allocated too few resources into Vision Zero, a city initiative aimed at eliminating traffic deaths by 2025. This time around, he says he is happy to see plans for additional street safety measures, arguing that the ciit comes amid an "epidemic of death" on local streets.
South Los Angeles experienced four fatal crashes in the span of a week, three of them hit-and-runs. The number of pedestrians killed has jumped 82% since 2015.
"This is a good investment, and a bigger investment, and I'm happy about it," said Bonin, who represents coastal neighborhoods. "It's never going to be everything I want, but I'm glad with the direction we're going in."
Garcetti laid out his strategy for addressing homelessness earlier this week, promising to put $20 million into emergency shelters. Aides say he also plans to use this year's budget to hire an additional 58 firefighters and reduce wait times for 311, the city's hotline for reporting graffiti, abandoned couches and other neighborhood-level issues.
While tax revenues are growing in a variety of ways, the city also is facing increased workforce costs. For example, Los Angeles is expecting to spend $1.2 billion on employee pensions and retiree healthcare, an increase of more than 8%.
Retirement costs are projected to make up 19.5% of the city's general fund next year, which pays for such core services as police patrols and paramedics. Those costs are up $92 million compared with the prior fiscal year, according to city officials.
City officials also are expecting to spend $38 million to cover a one-year salary agreement negotiated by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the police union.
The agreement, which is heading to the council for a final vote, is expected to provide raises of up to 5% for police officers and up to 4.5% for detectives at the Los Angles Police Department.
