Metrolink train crashes into truck in Sun Valley

A Metrolink train hit a vehicle in Sun Valley on Tuesday morning near San Fernando Boulevard, officials said.

The Los Angeles-bound train on the Antelope Valley line struck a box truck on the tracks near Sunland Boulevard around 10:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Delays of numerous other trains were expected.

The train is stopped on the tracks while the fire department determines whether passengers were injured, authorities said. Nearly 190 passengers were on board the six train cars affected by the crash.

The Department of Transportation said it will shut down a portion of San Fernando Road while officials investigate.

The rail crossing where the accident occurred has had problems in the past. A Los Angeles Times analysis found there have been 13 accidents at the rail crossing at Sunland Boulevard.

