Child welfare authorities sought to question family days before fatal crash

Just days before an SUV carrying a family of eight plummeted from a cliff in Northern California, child welfare authorities in Washington state had attempted to contact the children's parents about allegations of abuse.
As crews continued to scour the rugged California coastline for the bodies of three of the children on Thursday, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services confirmed that it had received a complaint of potential child abuse or neglect on March 23. Department staff attempted to reach the parents that same day, but were unsuccessful, officials said.
Three days later, the family's GMC Yukon was found smashed on rocks some 100 feet below a Highway 1 turnout in Mendocino County.
Parents Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 39, were found dead inside the vehicle. The bodies of three of their six children were found nearby along the rocks. Boats and aircraft are now searching for the bodies of the other three children.
"An entire family vanished, and perished during this tragedy," said Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman. "We have every indication to believe that all six children were in there."
The disclosure has raised even more questions about the tragic and unexplained death of a family that drew widespread attention when one of the missing sons, Devonte Hart, was photographed hugging a Portland, Ore., police sergeant at a protest related to unrest in Ferguson, Mo.
Portland police told the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office this week that the family may have moved from their former home in West Linn, Ore., due to the intense media coverage. When investigators searched the Harts' home in Woodland, they found family belongings, pets and some chickens, but the three missing children were not there.
Child protective services officials attempted to contact the family in person Friday, Monday and Tuesday but could not reach them. The department had no prior history with the family, said spokeswoman Norah West.
"We are working with all involved law enforcement agencies on their respective investigations," West said in an email.
The Harts' neighbors, Bruce and Dana DeKalb, told ABC News that they called authorities because they were concerned one of the children was going hungry.
The couple said they called child welfare services Friday after Devonte Hart had come to their house repeatedly in the week asking for food. Another child had previously rung their doorbell at 1:30 a.m. in a blanket asking for protection from abuse.
The deadly crash was reported Monday afternoon off Highway 1, at Juan Creek in the small town of Westport.
A passerby called authorities after noticing the wreckage from a pullout along the road. About 100 feet down, a car was overturned along the ocean's rocky shoreline. The parents' bodies were found inside the car, while the bodies of three children were outside the vehicle.
The car's engine was cold, and the water that had seeped into the car was warmer than the ocean, indicating that the vehicle had been there for several hours, Allman said. "It was a very confusing scene because there was no skid marks, there were no brake marks," he said.
"There was no indication of why this vehicle traversed approximately over 75 feet of a dirt pullout and went into the Pacific Ocean." Even so, he said, "We have no evidence and no reason to believe that this was an intentional act." Recovery efforts on the first day lasted until after midnight.
The children pulled from the wreckage were identified as Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14.
Search crews still are looking in the ocean waters near the crash site for Devonte, 15; Hannah Hart, 16; and Sierra Hart, 12. The U.S. Coast Guard searched by rescue boat, the California Highway Patrol used a fixed-wing airplane and helicopter, and the Sheriff's Office scoured the beach along the highway.
Investigators also are trying to piece together the 24 hours before the crash, and have asked that any witnesses who saw the family at a hotel, restaurants or gas stations come forward.
Anyone with information can call authorities at (707) 463-4086.