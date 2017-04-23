Monrovia shooting leaves man dead and juvenile injured

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Monrovia on Saturday night that left one man dead and a juvenile injured.

Monrovia police responded to a call of shots fired just after 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cypress Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting Monrovia police with the investigation.

When police arrived, they found a Latino man and a Latino youth; both had been shot at least once in the torso. The adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the juvenile was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500 or to submit anonymous tips to the website lacrimestoppers.org.

