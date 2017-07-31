Beautician accused in botched buttocks enhancement pleads guilty

A Monterey Park beautician accused in a botched buttocks enhancement that left a client in need of major corrective surgery pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge, officials said.

Ana Bertha Diaz Hernandez — who pocketed at least $40,000 for “recklessly” performing injections on more than 10 customers — is facing three years in prison for one count of receipt of an adulterated and misbranded medical device, according to federal court records.

The woman charged thousands of dollars for what she described as “lamb’s fat” injections, court records said, which she had smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico and used on her clients “despite the risk of death or serious bodily injury.” Officials said Hernandez held no licenses in the U.S. that qualified her to perform the injections.

In one case, court records said, the injections migrated to the client’s back, hips and legs. The client, identified in court records only as “I.T.,” was hospitalized and needed major surgery to remove the substance, which officials said was possibly silicone.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has never approved the use of injectable silicone for body contouring, officials said, even when administered by a medical doctor.

As part of the plea agreement, Hernandez agreed to pay $30,000 in restitution to the woman, an amount that covers what the woman paid for the injections, as well as the travel and medical costs associated with the reconstructive surgery.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend that Hernandez spend only two years in prison. Under the plea deal, two other charges will be dropped at her sentencing in December.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek