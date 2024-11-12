Advertisement
California

San Fernando Valley man accused of online sexual extortion pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

In this photo illustration, logo of 'Instagram' is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen.

A Sylmar resident was arrested on a three-count federal indictment for the advertisement and distribution of more than 600 explicit images of minors.
(Anadolu / Getty Images)
By Jasmine Mendez
Share via

A 23-year-old man accused of an online sextortion scheme in the San Fernando Valley awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to distributing explicit images of minors, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California confirmed Tuesday.

Sylmar resident Alejandro Garcia Aranda was arrested in July on a three-count federal indictment for advertising and distributing more than 600 images and videos containing child pornography through his Instagram handle, “valleyhoezzz818,” which was created around May 2020.

Authorities said he used the images to shame girls and extort high school victims by threatening to post more compromising content if they did not send more photos.

Advertisement

California

Long Beach man pleads guilty to taking 14-year-old he met online across state lines for sex

Trevon Nathaniel Langstaff, 33, who was arrested in March, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Oct. 5, 2024

Aranda admitted to selling the images, according to the plea agreement. Investigators found that Aranda received payment via Cash App, PayPal, Venmo and Zelle from online customers who bought the explicit content. Aranda sent paying customers a zip file stored on MEGA, a file hosting service based in New Zealand, containing the explicit sexual material via Instagram direct message, according to court documents.

He admitted to knowing the content involved “minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.” Some of the content featured victims under the age of 12, who were depicted in a “sadistic or masochistic” setting.

Aranda’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2025, a spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed. He could face five to 20 years in federal prison.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement