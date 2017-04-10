Search teams combing Mt. Baldy for hiker, 78, who climbed peak more than 700 times

A 78-year-old hiker who has gained a measure of international fame for hiking to the top of Mt. Baldy more than 700 times, has been missing on the mountain since Friday.

More than 40 people and search and rescue teams from San Bernardino, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties Monday were looking for Seuk Doo Kim in the rocky terrain north of Upland.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the car of a 78-year-old hiker was found Sunday near the Baldy trailhead, at Manker Flats, but would not reveal the hiker’s name.

David Kim, Seuk Doo Kim’s son, confirmed that the search is for his father.

A colorful character known to many repeat hikers on Mt. Baldy’s rocky trails as “Sam,” Kim has set his sights on summiting Mt. Baldy for the 1,000th time in 2017.

This is better than church. — Seuk Doo Kim, while hiking Mt. Baldy in December, 2016

Richard Tufts, a friend who lives in a cabin at the foot of Baldy, said he received a call Sunday morning from a member of Kim’s family, who were worried that he was uncharacteristically late to return from the hike that he once made 100 days in a row.

Tufts, 73, said he immediately started up the mountain to look for his friend along the Ski Hut Trail, but was unsuccessful. He said he’s worried about the possibility that Kim succumbed to hyperthermia because it rained on the mountain Friday evening.

Deputies used a helicopter Sunday to conduct an aerial search while 25 volunteers swept the area along Ski Hut Trail through the evening.

On Monday, the search expanded to include a team of 11 rescuers who were taken to the summit by helicopter.

If needed, the search will continue throughout the week with additional assistance being requested, said Jodi Miller, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Kim has a reputation for being irrepressible on the trail, handing out jelly beans and Doritos, demanding other hikers pose for selfies and chatting with everyone he meets.

Speaking to a Times reporter while climbing the mountain in December, Kim said: “I’m feeling God’s embrace — this is better than church.”

In 1981, Kim and his family moved from South Korea to Southern California, where he worked as a manager at the Bank of Seoul.

Sam is just a good soul. — Brent North, hiker who has met Kim on the trail

Kim’s enthusiasm for the 10,064-foot mountain — the highest point in the San Gabriel range and Los Angeles County — has inspired dozens of hikers to share stories on blogs and social media.

Brent North has talked to Kim dozens of times while hiking Mt. Baldy.

“Sam is just a good soul and you learn that quickly,” North said. “He is a generous man who enjoys sharing his religion of the mountain with people.”

David Kim discussed his father’s passion with The Times in December. “You will never see another man who loves hiking or who is as obsessed with hiking,” he said.

By his count, Seuk Doo Kim has climbed the mountain nearly 750 times and aims to log 1,000 summits by next year.

