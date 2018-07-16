Two dead following fiery crash on 605 in Norwalk; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

A collision between two vehicles on the northbound 605 Freeway in Norwalk left two people dead and the roadway shut down heading into the morning commute Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. at Rosecrans Avenue, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson. The driver of an Infiniti, who authorities said was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, rear-ended a minivan, causing both cars to burst into flames, KTLA reported.
A Good Samaritan managed to pull one person from the van but two others inside died, the TV station reported. Three other passengers in the van and one person inside the Infiniti were injured but are expected to survive, authorities said.
Northbound traffic was diverted off at Rosecrans Avenue until all lanes were reopened about 6 a.m., the CHP said.