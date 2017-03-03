Oroville Dam faces another risk: Earthquakes from rapid rise in water levels

The crisis over the last few weeks at Oroville Dam was about how to handle large amounts of water flowing into the lake with both of the reservoir’s spillways damaged.

But there also was a seismic angle to the story. As Lake Oroville swung from being at 41% of capacity to 101% in just two months, scientists are asking whether the filling of the reservoir at the fastest rate in at least a generation can produce a damaging earthquake.

No one knows for certain, but the question has been a source of debate since shortly after America’s tallest dam was built, and a magnitude 5.7 earthquake occurred that some believe was related to an unprecedented lowering and rise of reservoir levels. Moreover, two microearthquakes were detected last month soon after Lake Oroville began rushing over its emergency spillway.

About a day and a half after officials ordered mass evacuations of more than 100,000 people downstream of Oroville Dam — fearing the collapse of a hillside eroded by the overflowing lake — two tiny temblors were recorded. They struck in the early hours of Valentine’s Day, just before 3 a.m.: a magnitude 0.8, and then a 1.0.

Two microearthquakes — a magnitude 0.8 and 1.0 — were recorded in the Lake Oroville area shortly after the reservoir started to spill over in mid-February.

Those earthquakes were so small a human wouldn’t be able to feel them at the surface. But given how close they were to the dam, and the relationship between some man-made reservoirs and earthquakes, researchers gave the temblors special attention.

“It’s obviously something that needs to be carefully monitored,” U.S. Geological Survey research geophysicist Justin Rubinstein said of the need to carefully monitor dam sites for human-triggered earthquakes.

“But in general, when you see seismicity induced by reservoirs, it’s generally sort of in the beginning of the lifetime of the dam,” Rubinstein said.

That’s what some scientists believed happened at this reservoir in 1975, seven years after Oroville Dam was completed.

Lake Oroville had been filled before. What made the winter of 1974-75 unusual was that water levels had to be reduced to their lowest level since the reservoir was first filled to repair intakes to the hydroelectric power plant.

Months later, there was an unprecedented refilling of the lake that ended in June 1975.

Then the earthquakes started.

Instead of fewer than five earthquakes a month in a zone within 25 miles from the dam, as had been the case for the previous year, June and July suddenly saw more than 10 earthquakes each month.

Then the largest earthquake in the sequence hit: a magnitude 5.7 on Aug. 1, 1975. It was strong enough to crack plaster and walls in Oroville and was felt as far away as San Francisco and Sacramento, where the Capitol’s dome suffered minor damage. The 50-person staff of Treasurer Jesse Unruh was ordered to evacuate its office.

That August became a banner month for earthquakes around Oroville Dam — more than 3,000 temblors were recorded, before fading to more than 700 a month later and over 100 by October.

Not all scientists agree that the earthquakes were triggered by human activity. But two state seismologists who authored a study in the journal California Geology offered an argument that the events were influenced by the operations of the man-made reservoir.

That Oroville earthquake was similar to a well-established example of a human-triggered quake seen after the construction of the Koyna Dam in western India in 1962. “The major burst of seismicity did not occur upon initial filling, but occurred several years later following an unprecedented seasonal refilling in each case,” wrote authors Tousson Toppozada and Paul Morrison Jr., who respectively worked for the California Division of Mines and Geology and the California Department of Water Resources.

The Koyna Dam is believed to be related to a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in 1967, which killed 200 people.

There is other well-established evidence for reservoir-caused earthquakes, Rubinstein said, such as the construction of Hoover Dam and the filling of Lake Mead. “People started feeling earthquakes in an area with no historical seismicity,” he said.

Other cases have been more controversial. Some independent scientists have said the 2008 magnitude 7.9 earthquake in China, which killed nearly 90,000 people, was linked to the filling of the reservoir behind the newly built Zipingpu Dam. Chinese authorities have argued vigorously that the dam was not the cause, said Ross Stein, an earthquake expert and founder of the website temblor.net.

Severe drought conditions are evident as hundreds of houseboats are dwarfed by steep banks showing the water level down 160 feet from the high-water mark at Bidwell Canyon Marina on Lake Oroville on June 21, 2014.

Lake Oroville once was the poster child of the California drought. In late 2015, the lake dipped to 26% capacity but began its recovery about a year ago, reaching a high of 96% capacity in May before being drawn down in the summer and fall.

What made this winter catch the eye of scientists, however, was how suddenly the reservoir filled up. Last year, it took five months to fill Lake Oroville; this winter, it took only two months.

Oroville’s Valentine’s Day earthquakes have not been followed by additional, increasingly larger earthquakes. That makes it improbable that the microquakes would be the first dominoes in a lead-up to a damaging future earthquake, Rubinstein said.

“By all accounts, the situation does not in any way look alarming,” Stein said. “But we recognize in the earthquake business that things don’t look alarming until the earthquake occurs.”

Indeed, the 1971 Sylmar earthquake and 1994 Northridge earthquakes came as surprises, said Peggy Hellweg, operations manager at the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.

“Anywhere in California, an earthquake could happen, and I would not be extremely surprised,” Hellweg said.

There are two ways a reservoir can cause an earthquake. A rapid filling or emptying of a lake can change pressure on a fault, which can make an earthquake more likely, said Bill Leith, acting associate director on natural hazards at the USGS.

“Especially for a reservoir as large as Oroville, it’s a huge weight on the crust that’s basically being pulled up and down on an annual cycle. So it wouldn’t be surprising if there were earthquakes associated with that,” Leith said. “The rapid filling, I just think it increases the risk. … I would expect that a rapid rise or a rapid fall in the water level would be much more likely to trigger earthquakes.”

On the other hand, Lake Oroville has been dealing with seasonal changes in water levels for nearly half a century, and for the most part, it has been seismically quiet. “It appears to be a relatively stable system,” Leith said.