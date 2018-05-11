1 person hospitalized, suspect detained after reports of armed man at Palmdale high school

One person has been detained after a report of an armed man at a Palmdale high school sparked a massive law enforcement response Friday morning.
The suspect was spotted at 7:05 a.m. on the campus of Highland High School in Palmdale, according to Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida. The Sheriff's Department announced around 8:15 a.m. that one suspect had been detained, according to the agency's Twitter account.
Deputies at the scene are clearing the school "methodically," and students will be transported home via school buses once the campus is deemed safe, Nishida said.
One person left the scene and traveled to a nearby hospital, though it was not clear whether the person had been shot or the extent of any injuries, said Capt. Brian Jordan, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
It was not immediately clear what type of weapon the man had.
Shortly after 7 a.m., several students began tweeting that they could hear gunshots and urged other classmates not to come to the campus.
Deputies also responded to reports of a second shooting at Manzanita Elementary School, roughly 7 miles from the high school, but found no signs of a shooting or victims there, Nishida said.
Los Angeles County firefighters are en route to the elementary school, according to an agency spokesman who could not immediately provide additional information.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.
UPDATES:
8:10 a.m.: This article was updated with information about injuries and a reported shooting at a nearby elementary school.
This article was originally published at 7:50 a.m.