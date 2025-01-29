Student stabbing at Highland Park school prompts brief lockdown

Police descended on Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park on Wednesday after a person reportedly was stabbed in the face.

One student was injured and another was taken into police custody following a stabbing Wednesday morning at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park, according to authorities.

The stabbing incident involving two students occurred at 8:30 a.m. in front of the school, which is located at 820 N. Avenue 54, north of the 110 Freeway, according to a Los Angeles Unified School District message sent to parents and obtained by the Times.

“Our school was placed on lock down; however, no other students or staff were impacted by this incident. Our campus is now safe,” the message read in part.

“The LAPD and the Los Angeles School Police Department are investigating the incident in accordance with district policy. A suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement.”

A spokesperson for the school police confirmed that the suspect was a student and said the victim was treated at the scene and was in stable condition.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said they received a call shortly before 9 a.m. by someone reporting that a person had been stabbed in the face at the school and did not transport anyone by ambulance.