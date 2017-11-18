Driver gravely wounded, vehicle plows into fast-food restaurant in Panorama City

A 19-year-old motorist was gravely wounded in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Panorama City before his car plowed into a fast-food restaurant, police said.

The driver was identified as Alexis Saldana, authorities said. Police initially reported that the driver had been killed.

No one was injured in the restaurant.

The crash, reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday in the 14600 block of Roscoe Boulevard, came after Saldana was shot at a nearby Wal-Mart parking lot, said Lt. Paul McLaughlin of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Division.

The suspect drove away in a black SUV, police said.

Saldana was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in grave condition.

McLaughlin said the Wendy’s restaurant’s dining room was closed at the time. Video from the scene showed the car inside the restaurant.

LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call (818) 374-1934.

UPDATES:

11:40 a.m.: This article was updated with new information from police that the driver of the vehicle was gravely wounded. The police initially reported that the driver was killed.

This article was originally published at 11:35 a.m.