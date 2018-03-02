Feds charge former Pasadena police spokesman with illegally selling more than 100 guns

A Pasadena police officer who formerly served as spokesman for the department turned himself in to federal authorities Friday after he was charged with selling dozens of guns across Southern California without a license, according to a federal indictment unsealed this week.
Lt. Vasken Gourdikian faces four felony counts, including illegally possessing a short-barreled rifle and providing false statements while buying firearms, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
The charges signify a dramatic fall for Gourdikian, a former top ranking official for the Pasadena Police Department and adjutant to Chief Phillip L. Sanchez.
Gourdikian, 48, remains in federal custody, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles. One of his defense attorneys, Mark Geragos, was expected to provide a statement after Gourdikian's arraignment Friday afternoon.
The grand jury indictment accuses Gourdikian of selling more than 100 firearms without a license from March 2014 until last February, when agents raided his home in Sierra Madre.
As a sworn peace officer in California, Gourdikian was eligible to purchase "off roster" handguns, firearms that are not in the state-published catalog of certified handguns and therefore not available to the public.
His status as a police officer also allowed him to purchase more than one handgun in a 30-day period and, with special waivers from the Pasadena Police Department, he was able to obtain firearms without completing the usual 10-day waiting period.
In an online forum, he posted ads offering firearms and described the guns as "off roster" and sold an array of pistols and semiautomatic rifles across Southern California, the court papers allege.
"In these days of escalating gun violence, it is important to enforce our firearms laws vigorously," U.S. Atty. Nicola T. Hanna said in a statement. "Those who sell guns illegally need to be held accountable, especially those who abuse a position of public trust."
A Pasadena police officer since 1994, Gourdikian was placed on paid administrative leave after agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized the guns from his San Gabriel Valley home. The police department also launched an internal investigation and his biography was removed from the city's website.
During the search of Gourdikian's home, agents seized 57 firearms — a cache of weapons that required two trucks to haul away. The weapons were later listed on a federal registry of potential forfeited assets.
ATF officials said the inquiry into Gourdikian began through the analysis of sales and trace reports.
"Bringing a case against a law enforcement officer is never pleasant, but we hold public safety and a commitment to justice above everything," Bill McMullan, the special agent in charge of the ATF office in Los Angeles, said in a statement.
Prosecutions of sworn law enforcement officers for firearms violations are rare.
In 2016, a former Sacramento County sheriff's deputy, Ryan McGowan, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after a jury convicted him of dealing firearms without a license and falsifying records.
McGowan used his privileges as a deputy to buy off roster guns, then resold them at a profit on the private market. He also worked with a licensed gun dealer to evade federal law, prosecutors said.
Twitter: @MattHjourno